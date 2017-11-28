Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate business operation

Sammi Huang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Xiaomi Technology will further enhance its presence in the Taiwan market in 2018 by expanding the number its retail shops and introducing more smart household appliances into the local market, according to Xiaomi Taiwan general manager Henman Lee.

The number of Mi Home stores in Taiwan will increase to 10 in 2018 from the current four, Lee said.

Accumulated sales value of Mi Home stores has reached NT$10 billion (US$333.33 million) in Taiwan in the past three years, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted Lee as saying.

The Mi Store in Taipei is now able to attract visitor counts of over 45,000 a month with monthly sales reaching NT$300 million, Lee added.

Lee continued that Xiaomi has delivered over 2.25 million IoT devices in the local market, making its Mi IoT platform the largest of its kind in Taiwan.

While Xiaomi smartphones will continue to be mainstream products at Mi Store, Xiaomi aims to bring more IoT devices, smart household appliances, robotics products (robot vacuum cleaners) and smart life devices into Taiwan, Lee added.