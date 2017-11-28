Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:43 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
25°C
Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate business operation
Sammi Huang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Xiaomi Technology will further enhance its presence in the Taiwan market in 2018 by expanding the number its retail shops and introducing more smart household appliances into the local market, according to Xiaomi Taiwan general manager Henman Lee.

The number of Mi Home stores in Taiwan will increase to 10 in 2018 from the current four, Lee said.

Accumulated sales value of Mi Home stores has reached NT$10 billion (US$333.33 million) in Taiwan in the past three years, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted Lee as saying.

The Mi Store in Taipei is now able to attract visitor counts of over 45,000 a month with monthly sales reaching NT$300 million, Lee added.

Lee continued that Xiaomi has delivered over 2.25 million IoT devices in the local market, making its Mi IoT platform the largest of its kind in Taiwan.

While Xiaomi smartphones will continue to be mainstream products at Mi Store, Xiaomi aims to bring more IoT devices, smart household appliances, robotics products (robot vacuum cleaners) and smart life devices into Taiwan, Lee added.

Realtime news

  • Virtual reality headset shipments top 1 million in 3Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 9h 17min ago

  • Ardentec seeing orders from IDMs increase

    Before Going to Press | 9h 22min ago

  • Quanta developing AR glasses

    Before Going to Press | 9h 24min ago

  • BOE likely to build its 2nd flexible OLED panel plant in Chongqing

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech to swing to profit in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 33min ago

  • Connector maker Nextronics eyeing more sales of medical products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 41min ago

  • Xiaomi ships over 85 million IoT-enabled devices

    Before Going to Press | 9h 43min ago

  • Chassis maker In Win to swing back to profitability in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 9h 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link