Taiwan market: Sugar Phone launches two smartphones

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

French smartphone vendor Sugar Phone has unveiled the latest two models of its C11-series products, C11 and C11s, in the Taiwan market, with the availability to begin on November 1 at NT$6,990 (US$231) and NT$4,990, respectively.

Both models feature a 5.7-inch all-screen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 CPU, and a 3,000mAh battery. The C11 comes with a dual-lens (12- and 8-megapixel) front-facing camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera, while the C11s features a 16-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The C11-series products will be competitive in the entry-level and mid-tier segments due to their high price/performance ratios, according to sources from local retail channels.

Sugar Phone has expanded its distribution channels by teaming up with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Taiwan Mobile (TWM) to promote the two models.

Sugar Phone launches smartphones in Taiwan.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017