China smartphone market to become more concentrated in 2018

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The smartphone market in China will become more concentrated in 2018 with a number of major brands including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Technology dominating the local market, according to industry sources.

Vendors in the leading group will not only widen their shipment gaps against 2- and 3-tier local suppliers but also mount more pressure on international brands, particularly Korea's Samsung Electronics, said the sources.

Samsung is expected to see its share in China's smartphone market continue to slide in 2018 after suffering a substantial decline a year earlier, the sources estimated.

While building up strong footholds in the domestic market, China's leading brands have also continued exerting efforts to enhance their presence in overseas markets.

Oppo, for example, is expected to see its domestic and overseas shipments expand 10% and 20%, respectively, on year in 2017, indicated the sources. It is expected that seven out of the world's top-10 smartphone vendors in 2018 will come from China, while the remaining three will be Samsung Electronics, Apple and LG Electronics, according to a Digitimes Research report.

Asustek Computer will be the best-performing Taiwan-based brand in 2018, while HTC is likely to see its ranking drop to 20th after selling its ODM team to Google in 2017, said the report.