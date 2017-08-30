India market: China-based Topwise launches Comio-branded smartphones

Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based handset ODM Topwise Communication has begun marketing its smartphones under Comio brand in the India market targeting the mid-tier segment.

Despite being a new brand vendor, Topwise has acquainted itself with the smartphone market in India through its previous role as being an ODM for a number of India-based smartphone vendors such as Macromax, according to industry sources.

Topwise launched three Comio phones in India in early August with prices ranging from INR6,000-10,000 (US$94-156), and the company aims to ship over one million units before the end of March 2018, according to an India-based PTI News report.

The INR6,000-10,000 segment is one of the fast growing sectors in India's smartphone market, and smartphone sales in the segment account for 35% of total smartphones shipped in India, said the report.

China-based smartphone vendors such as Xiaomi Technology and Lenovo are likely to be affected most by the entrance of Comio, which will focus its marketing efforts through local retail shops, a strategy similar to that adopted by China's peer companies, according to market research firm CMR India.