Taiwan market: Xiaomi launches new flagship smartphone

Irene Chen and Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

China-based Xiaomi has launched its new Xiaomi Mix 2 smartphone in Taiwan, featuring an all-screen 18:9 ratio 5.99-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB memory and 64GB/128GB storage.

The company pointed out that its sales in Taiwan for the first nine months in 2017 already surpassed NT$300 million (US$9.924 million), growing more than 70% on year. At the same time, the company's shipments of IoT-supported smart home devices have reached over two million units since its entry to Taiwan.

General manager of Xiaomi Taiwan Henman Lee expressed his optimism about IoT smart home devices' potential in Taiwan and noted that the company is planning to release more related products in the market in the first quarter of 2018. Lee also expects the company will have a clearer development strategy for Taiwan's smart home market by then.

Xiaomi's top-5 bestselling products in Taiwan are Redmi Note 4X smartphone, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi Band and Mi Power Bank, and Xiaomi will release more consumer electronics and home appliances in Taiwan after passing related certifications.

In addition, Xiaomi has been sponsoring e-sport teams in Taiwan to enhance its marketing strength.

Beside Taiwan, the company has also been aggressively promoting its smartphones in India, taking the second title with a 14% share in the market in the second quarter of 2017.

Xiaomi Mix 2 smartphone

Photo: Company