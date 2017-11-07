Taipei, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 15:56 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: China vendors to see 11% growth in smartphone shipments in 4Q17
Ashley Huang and Luke Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Smartphone shipments, including exports, by China-based vendors are expected to reach 199.1 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 11.1% from the 179.2 million units shipped a quarter earlier, according to an estimate of Digitimes Research.

Rising replenishment demand in the domestic market combined with peak-season effects in overseas markets will work together to ramp up China's smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter, said Digitimes Research.

Third-quarter shipments of 179.2 million smartphones by China's vendor were up 20.8% from the previous but down 0.4% from a year earlier. Huawei was the top China-based vendor in the quarter with shipments totaling 40 million units, followed by Xiaomi Technology with 23 million units. The other top-five vendors in the third quarter were: Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo.

While China's smartphone shipments will continue growing in the fourth quarter, the quarterly growth rate is drifting downward due to a high comparison base recorded a quarter earlier.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
