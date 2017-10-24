Huawei ships 112 million smartphones in January-September

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Huawei shipped 112 million smartphones worldwide in the first three quarters of 2017, increasing 19% on year and positioning itself as the largest smartphone vendor in China, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Huawei is expected to see its smartphone shipments continue ramping up in the fourth quarter, powered by its recently launched Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Plus, the company's first AI-centric smartphone models, according to the sources.

The company will start marketing the Mate 10 in late October in more than 15 countries and regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, and begin to ship the Mate 10 Pro in mid-November.

Huawei is also launching multiple models under its Honor brand, targeting the mid-range and entry-level segments, the sources added.

Huawei's product strategy is to cover the entry-level, mid-tier and premium segments as it aims to become one of the top-two players in the global smartphone space, continued the sources.

Huawei aims to become a global two-2 smartphone vendor.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017