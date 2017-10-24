Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:14 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Huawei ships 112 million smartphones in January-September
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Huawei shipped 112 million smartphones worldwide in the first three quarters of 2017, increasing 19% on year and positioning itself as the largest smartphone vendor in China, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Huawei is expected to see its smartphone shipments continue ramping up in the fourth quarter, powered by its recently launched Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Plus, the company's first AI-centric smartphone models, according to the sources.

The company will start marketing the Mate 10 in late October in more than 15 countries and regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, and begin to ship the Mate 10 Pro in mid-November.

Huawei is also launching multiple models under its Honor brand, targeting the mid-range and entry-level segments, the sources added.

Huawei's product strategy is to cover the entry-level, mid-tier and premium segments as it aims to become one of the top-two players in the global smartphone space, continued the sources.

Huawei aims to become two-two brands in global smartphone market

Huawei aims to become a global two-2 smartphone vendor.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link