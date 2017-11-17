EIH reports impressive results for 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings (EIH) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.79 billion (US$158.8 million) for the third quarter of 2017, surging 29.8% sequentially and 7.8% on year, with net profits of NT$1.17 billion or NT$1.04 per share, according to company sources.

The company's gross margin hit a record quarterly high of 43.5% in the third quarter, and its aggregate EPS for the first three quarters also soared to NT$1.9, already exceeding the total EPS of NT$1.69 registered in 2016.

The company attributed the impressive third-quarter performance to the sharp increase in e-book reader and e-paper notebook shipments and the improvement in the overall operation efficiency and yield rates.

Sales of e-book readers and e-paper notebooks together accounted for 70% of the firm's third-quarter revenues, with the remaining 30% from IoT applications including smart cards, electronic shelf labels (ESL), e-paper display solutions, and mobile and wearable devices.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects e-book reader shipments to stay flat at the same level as seen a year earlier, but e-paper notebook shipment momentum will continue in line with the launch of new consumer and education application products by customers.

Thanks to the lingering expansion of IoT applications in China and Europe, the firm's sales of ESL, smart cards and mobile devices are expected to see remarkable growth in the fourth quarter, compared with the same quarter of 2016, the sources said, adding that the company will continue to cooperate with partners to develop multiple e-paper solutions and applications.