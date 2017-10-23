Foxconn to help Sharp expand smartphone sales, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

The Foxconn Group (Hon Hai) is to exert all-out efforts to help Sharp expand its presence in the handset market, aiming to position the Japan-based brand among the top-five players globally, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Based on an internal agreement reached between Foxconn and Sharp, the two companies will form a global team of over 4,000 personnel to handle R&D, manufacturing, marketing, brand/supply chain management and after-sale service for development and sales of mobile devices, mainly handsets, said the report, citing Luo Zhongsheng, executive director of FIH Mobile and head of Sharp's handset business in China.

Under the support from Foxconn, Sharp will begin to a spate of projects to stimulate its growth in the China market, Luo was quoted as saying.

Sharp also plans to introduce a series of advanced all-screen smartphone models for sale in China and other markets worldwide, said Luo, who is the head of InFocus, a handset brand controlled by Foxconn.