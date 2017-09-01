Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Sharp unveils household 8K TVs
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Sharp has unveiled its new Aquos 8K products, including 8K TVs and monitors, at IFA 2017 in Berlin and also simultaneously in Tokyo, Taipei, and Shanghai as the company is gearing up efforts to build up its 8K ecosystem.

The high-resolution 8K display products (7680 by 4320 pixels) will bring innovation applications to a wide range of industries and are expected to replace the existing 4K products, said Yoshihiro Hashimoto, managing executive officer at Sharp, during a press event in Taipei.

In addition to promoting the adoption of the new applications that will bring upon by 8K displays, Sharp and Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) will also jointly push the establishment of the related supply chain of backend products such as chips, camcorders, cameras for the 8K ecosystem, according to Kay Chiu, president of Foxconn's TV business group.

Sharp will begin to market its household-use 70-inch 8K TVs in Taiwan in February 2018, Chiu revealed. However, pricing for the 8KTVs has yet to be available.

Sharp plans to introduce the 8K TVs into the China market in October 2017 and then in Japan two months later. The new TVs will be available in Europe in March 2018.

Sharp will also continue to develop other 8K products, including 60-, 65- and 80-inch TVs and large-size display devices, Chiu added.

Sharp introduces 8K display TVs

Sharp's 8K TV
Photo: Company

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link