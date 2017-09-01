Sharp unveils household 8K TVs

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Sharp has unveiled its new Aquos 8K products, including 8K TVs and monitors, at IFA 2017 in Berlin and also simultaneously in Tokyo, Taipei, and Shanghai as the company is gearing up efforts to build up its 8K ecosystem.

The high-resolution 8K display products (7680 by 4320 pixels) will bring innovation applications to a wide range of industries and are expected to replace the existing 4K products, said Yoshihiro Hashimoto, managing executive officer at Sharp, during a press event in Taipei.

In addition to promoting the adoption of the new applications that will bring upon by 8K displays, Sharp and Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) will also jointly push the establishment of the related supply chain of backend products such as chips, camcorders, cameras for the 8K ecosystem, according to Kay Chiu, president of Foxconn's TV business group.

Sharp will begin to market its household-use 70-inch 8K TVs in Taiwan in February 2018, Chiu revealed. However, pricing for the 8KTVs has yet to be available.

Sharp plans to introduce the 8K TVs into the China market in October 2017 and then in Japan two months later. The new TVs will be available in Europe in March 2018.

Sharp will also continue to develop other 8K products, including 60-, 65- and 80-inch TVs and large-size display devices, Chiu added.

Sharp's 8K TV

Photo: Company