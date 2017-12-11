Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:30 (GMT+8)
Foxconn November revenues hit record
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 11 December 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$569.6 billion (US$18.85 billion) for November, growing 17.33% on month and 18.5% on year to reach the highest-ever monthly level. Combined consolidated revenues for the first 11 months of 2017 were NT$4.03 trillion, up 3.33% from the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the results of its three major businesses, Foxconn pointed out that the consumer electronics product business had the best results with highest growth, followed by communication products, while the company's PC computing product business saw on-month revenue decline in November.

With demand for new smartphones remaining strong and the company's production efficiency having seen major improvements, some market watchers are optimistic about Foxconn's upcoming performance and expect the maker's December revenues to stay high.

Foxconn's business group that focuses mainly on healthcare-related applications also participated in Taiwan Healthcare + Expo in Taipei to showcase their new development and products for the smart medical care market.

