Taipei, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:21 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Sharp posts fourth straight quarterly profits
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Sharp has reported its fourth consecutive quarterly profits of JPY20.2 billion (US$177 million) for its fiscal second-quarter 2017 (ended September), compared to a year-earlier loss of JPY17.9 billion.

For the first half of its fiscal year (April-September), net profits totaled JPY34.7 billion, compared to a loss of JPY45.4 billion of a year earlier.

Sharp, now an affiliated company of the Foxconn Group (Hon Hai), also lifted its profit forecast for the year through March 2018 to JPY69 billion from an initially estimated JPY59 billion. The company posted a loss of JPY24.9 billion a year ago.

Sharp also said its revenues for the July-September period totaled JPY607.8 billion, increasing 20% from the previous quarter.

Of the total sales for the quarter, sales of TVs and all sizes of LCD panels reached JPY271.9 billion, up 43% on year thanks to strong TV sales in China as well as solid demand for display products for smartphone and tablet applications, according to company sources.

Realtime news

  • Prices may weaken iPhone X sales in Asia Pacific, say channel operators

    Mobile + telecom | 18min ago

  • Taiwan market: Uber TAXI launched

    Mobile + telecom | 21min ago

  • Lite-On Tech looks to ship smartphone 3D sensing CCMs in 2Q18

    IT + CE | 53min ago

  • Solartech resumes partial operation at fire-damaged plant

    Green energy | 1h 4min ago

  • Chicony Power reports 3Q17 revenue growth

    IT + CE | 1h 18min ago

  • Lite-On Tech reports first-ever quarterly loss

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

  • Insyde expected to earn profits in 2017

    IT + CE | 1h 52min ago

  • Supply of iPhone X to be tight through 1Q18

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 22:03

  • Win Semi 3Q17 profits hike 60%

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 22:02

  • Qisda set to acquire DFI

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 22:01

  • China firms to invest CNY18 billion to develop 19nm DRAM technology

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 21:46

  • eMemory unveils auto-grade EEPROM IP

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 21:39

  • Nikon to shut down China site for DSC production

    Before Going to Press | Oct 30, 21:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link