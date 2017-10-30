Sharp posts fourth straight quarterly profits

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Sharp has reported its fourth consecutive quarterly profits of JPY20.2 billion (US$177 million) for its fiscal second-quarter 2017 (ended September), compared to a year-earlier loss of JPY17.9 billion.

For the first half of its fiscal year (April-September), net profits totaled JPY34.7 billion, compared to a loss of JPY45.4 billion of a year earlier.

Sharp, now an affiliated company of the Foxconn Group (Hon Hai), also lifted its profit forecast for the year through March 2018 to JPY69 billion from an initially estimated JPY59 billion. The company posted a loss of JPY24.9 billion a year ago.

Sharp also said its revenues for the July-September period totaled JPY607.8 billion, increasing 20% from the previous quarter.

Of the total sales for the quarter, sales of TVs and all sizes of LCD panels reached JPY271.9 billion, up 43% on year thanks to strong TV sales in China as well as solid demand for display products for smartphone and tablet applications, according to company sources.