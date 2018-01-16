Sharp to begin OLED smartphone panel volume production soon, says CEO

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Sharp will begin to mass-produce OLED panels for smartphones as soon as the first quarter of 2018 and plans to launch new smartphones featuring its own OLED displays in June or July, according to company president and CEO Dai Jeng-wu.

Sharp is ready for volume production of OLED panels but actual shipments will be set in accordance with clients' product launch schedules, Dai said on the sidelines of a press conference held in Taipei.

Sharp would be the first Japan-based panel maker to have the capability to produce OLED displays for smartphones, the Japan-based Nikkei reported earlier.

Sharp, now a Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) company, is seeking to enter Apple's iPhone X supply chain, in which Samsung Display is currently the sole supplier of OLED panels, according to industry sources. Foxcoon is currently the sole producer for the iPhone X.

In related news, Sharp Taiwan has announced that it has entered a collaborative effort with Taipei-based Yongling Organic Farm to sell Sharp's refrigerators, TVs and other appliances.

The farm is to supply up to 26 weeks of vegetable sets free of charge to clients who purchase Sharp's household appliances from its website, depending on the purchased amount.

Sharp president and CEO Dai Jeng-wu

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, January 2018