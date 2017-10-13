Foxconn sees over 40% on month revenue growth in September

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$451.04 billion (US$14.83 billion) for September, up 42.4% on month, but down 3.7% on year.

Foxconn had consolidated revenues of NT$1.82 trillion for the third quarter, growing 17.39% sequentially and 0.82% on year, while combined consolidated revenues for the first nine months in 2017 were NT$2.97 trillion, up 0.76% on year.

Foxconn pointed out that its three major product lines all enjoyed on-month shipment growths in September with the consumer electronics segment performing the best followed by the communication segment and then computing.

With the iPhone X's pre-ordering expected to soon begin and the smartphone's rising demand from telecom and retail channels worldwide, some market watchers estimate that Foxconn will see another surging growth in October revenues.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 451,040 42.4% (3.7%) 2,977,266 0.8% Aug-17 316,793 0.6% 1.3% 2,526,226 1.6% Jul-17 315,057 (0%) 7.5% 2,209,433 1.6% Jun-17 315,140 12.6% 3.3% 1,894,375 0.7% May-17 279,846 (13.3%) (5.3%) 1,579,236 0.2% Apr-17 322,788 (5.5%) 0.1% 1,299,390 1.5% Mar-17 341,690 18% 0.6% 976,602 2% Feb-17 289,580 (16.1%) 3.2% 634,912 2.7% Jan-17 345,332 (23.2%) 2.3% 345,332 2.3% Dec-16 449,639 (6.5%) 9.8% 4,356,988 (2.8%) Nov-16 480,672 1.9% (7.1%) 3,907,349 (4.1%) Oct-16 471,933 0.8% (6.2%) 3,426,678 (3.6%) Sep-16 468,362 49.8% 1.6% 2,954,745 (3.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017