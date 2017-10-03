Sharp Taiwan invests in local retail chain

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Sharp (Taiwan) Electronics has revealed it will acquire a 66% stake in Aurora Telecom retail chain for NT$546.89 million (US$18.1 million) to strengthen marketing of its consumer electronics and home-use electric appliances in the Taiwan market.

Through the partnership, Sharp products will be sold at Aurora Telecom's about 150 retail stores around Taiwan and gain access to Aurora Telecom's customers. For Aurora Telecom, Sharp's brand recognition is expected to increase its sales.

Capitalizing on Aurora Telecom's retail chain, Sharp Taiwan said it will adopt O2O (online to offline) marketing operation.