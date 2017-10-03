Taipei, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 14:50 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Sharp Taiwan invests in local retail chain
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Sharp (Taiwan) Electronics has revealed it will acquire a 66% stake in Aurora Telecom retail chain for NT$546.89 million (US$18.1 million) to strengthen marketing of its consumer electronics and home-use electric appliances in the Taiwan market.

Through the partnership, Sharp products will be sold at Aurora Telecom's about 150 retail stores around Taiwan and gain access to Aurora Telecom's customers. For Aurora Telecom, Sharp's brand recognition is expected to increase its sales.

Capitalizing on Aurora Telecom's retail chain, Sharp Taiwan said it will adopt O2O (online to offline) marketing operation.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link