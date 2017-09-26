Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:43 (GMT+8)
Foxconn chairman to visit Wisconsin in early October
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 26 September 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Terry Gou is expected to visit Wisconsin, the US in early October to sign agreements with the local government for the subsidy support for its LCD fab project there, according to sources familiar with Foxconn's plan.

Wisconsin has recently approved a package of subsidies to help Foxconn establish manufacturing plants in the state.

The Wisconsin Economic Development, the management unit, will also host a meeting on September 28 for the agreements.

Foxconn chairman Terry Guo

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

