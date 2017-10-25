Foxconn expanding presence in FinTech sector, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) has continued to enhance its presence in the financial technology (FinTech) sector as the ODM giant aims to also become a financial service provider, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

HCM International, a Foxconn venture subsidiary, exercised its muscle recently by participating in a US$16 million Series B fundraising program initiated by US-based digital wallet startup Abra, the report indicated.

Foxconn is eyeing the knowhow of Abra's peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet digital cash platform that enables transfer of money seamlessly between bitcoin and fiat currencies over mobile applications, said the report.

Foxconn's financial service subsidiary FnConn Financial also played a key role for the group's investment in Abra, added the report.

FnConn was set up in 2014 to provide financial, leasing, insurance, guaranty and other related services to supply chain makers and distributors mainly in China. FnConn cooperated with China-based P2P marketplace lending operator Dianrong to launch China's first blockchain platform, Chained Finance, to engage in financial services, particularly to small- and medium-size businesses.

Abra's blockchain technology will help Foxconn further expand financial services in China and even to other emerging markets, said the report.