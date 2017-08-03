LG, Sony, Sharp ramping TV shipments at expense of Samsung, China players

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

LG Electronics, Sony and Sharp are ramping their TV shipments at the expense of Samsung Electronics and major players in China, which reportedly are suffering a setback in their respective shipments, according to industry sources.

Samsung originally set to ship 48 million TVs in 2017, up from over 46 million units shipped a year earlier. However, the vendor is said to have been forced to lower its goal to 45 million or even to 42 million due to sluggish demand for TVs, said the sources.

While it remains to be seen whether Samsung has really slashed its shipment goals, speculation of reduced shipments have already weighed down skyrocketing TV panel prices, the sources noted.

Alongside with the speculation of decreasing shipments from Samsung, five out of the top-six TV vendors in China, excluding TCL, are also expected to deliver lower-than-expected shipments in 2017 due to sluggish sales in the first half of the year, the sources indicated.

However, rival vendors including LG, Sony and Sharp have seen their respective shipments continue to gain momentum.

LG is expected to ramp up its TV shipments to 29 million units in 2017, up from 28 million shipped a year earlier. Likewise, Sony is likely to see its shipments hit 13 million units compared to 12 million units of a year ago.

Both LG and Sony are benefiting from rising market demand for high-end OLED TV models, stated the sources.

Prompted by rising shipments, Sony and LG are increasing the portion of outsourced TVs, indicated the sources, who added that Sony is expected to outsource six million TVs to TPV Technology and Foxconn Electronics in 2017, while LG will outsource four million units to TPV, Skyworth and BOE Vision-electronic Technology.

Meanwhile, Sharp is expected to more than double its TV shipments to 9-9.5 million units in 2017 due to is tie-up with Foxconn, the sources estimated.