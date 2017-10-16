Taipei, Monday, October 16, 2017 23:27 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
Foxconn begins shipping iPhone X, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 October 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) has started shipping iPhone X devices, with the first batch of 46,500 units already being shipped out from Zhengzhou and Shanghai to the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates (UAE), respectively, according to a China-based Xinhuanet.com report.

Apple said previously that it will begin to take pre-sale orders for iPhone X on October 27 and start delivering the devices on November 3.

However, the first-batch shipments of the iPhone X units were much lower than the previous iPhone models, which apparently will make the iPhone X one of the most difficult-to-find smartphone these days, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Although Foxconn has ramped up its output of iPhone X to 400,000 units a week recently from the previous 100,000 units, the increased production still cannot meet market demand, said the report, citing data from Rosenblatt.

Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst at Taipei-based KGI Securities, forecast earlier that shipments of iPhone X are likely to reach 30-35 million units before year-end 2017.

Realtime news

  • China-based Konka group to invest NT$200-300 billion in AMobile

    Before Going to Press | 1h 15min ago

  • Xintec to swing to profit in 4Q17, says report

    Before Going to Press | 1h 19min ago

  • SMIC names new executives

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • TSEC to establish new PV module plant with 2,000MWp capacity in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • NSP looking to wholly own GES

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Components for iPhone X see improving yield

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • Xiaomi aims to ship 90 million smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    Before Going to Press | 2h 2min ago

  • Samsung striving for OLED panel orders from China smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | 2h 11min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee cuts into supply chain of China panel makers

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link