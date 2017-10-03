Foxconn-Sharp 10.5G line in China to be delayed, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

A planned 10.5G flat panel factory to be jointly set up by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) and Sharp in Guangzhou, China is likely to be postponed, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

The Foxconn-Sharp team has not yet placed orders for the needed LCD equipment for the joint venture, making it impossible for the planned 10.5G fab to come online in 2019 as originally planned, said the report, citing data from WitsView.

Negotiations between the Foxconn-Sharp team and the local government in Guangzhou for the 10.5G fab plan appeared to have hit a snap recently, added the report.

As a result, the commercial production of the planned 10.5G line may not come until the second half of 2020, said the report.

Meanwhile, China-based BOE Technology will see its first, as well as the world's first, 10.5G line enter volume production in March 2018 focusing on 65-inch TV panels.