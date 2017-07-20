Sharp files infringement complaint against Hisense

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Sharp has filed a new patent infringement complaint against Hisense in New York Southern District Court, alleging that Hisense and its affiliate companies produce and sell TV products in the US that infringe its WLAN related patents, and seeking damages and injunction, according to a company's announcement.

The new legal approach initiated by Sharp is part of its efforts to get back into the US TV market, said the Taipei-based Chinese-language newspaper Commercial Times.

The new complaint targets Hisense and its products, but excludes Sharp-branded products sold in the US, said the paper, which means that Sharp aims to force Hisense back to the negotiation table for the licensed use of Sharp's trade mark in the US.

Sharp licensed the use of its name in the US to Hisense in 2015 amid a financial crunch. But since Foxconn Electronics took over the helm of Sharp, the Japan-based company has been trying to get the name back.

In mid-2017, Sharp filed a lawsuit against Hisense, accusing the China-based TV vendor of damaging its brand by selling poor-quality TVs in the US.

Hisense declined to comment on Sharp's new allegation, but said it is not afraid of being engaged in lawsuit and will continue to protect its interest and business integrity, said the paper.