Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 20:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Sharp files infringement complaint against Hisense
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Sharp has filed a new patent infringement complaint against Hisense in New York Southern District Court, alleging that Hisense and its affiliate companies produce and sell TV products in the US that infringe its WLAN related patents, and seeking damages and injunction, according to a company's announcement.

The new legal approach initiated by Sharp is part of its efforts to get back into the US TV market, said the Taipei-based Chinese-language newspaper Commercial Times.

The new complaint targets Hisense and its products, but excludes Sharp-branded products sold in the US, said the paper, which means that Sharp aims to force Hisense back to the negotiation table for the licensed use of Sharp's trade mark in the US.

Sharp licensed the use of its name in the US to Hisense in 2015 amid a financial crunch. But since Foxconn Electronics took over the helm of Sharp, the Japan-based company has been trying to get the name back.

In mid-2017, Sharp filed a lawsuit against Hisense, accusing the China-based TV vendor of damaging its brand by selling poor-quality TVs in the US.

Hisense declined to comment on Sharp's new allegation, but said it is not afraid of being engaged in lawsuit and will continue to protect its interest and business integrity, said the paper.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link