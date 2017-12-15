Foxconn subsidiary looking to list on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has announced that its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) will be applying for listing on Shanghai Stock Exchange with the detail of the move to be released at an investors conference to be held on January 31, 2018.

Although Foxconn still has not yet had a firm schedule for the listing, the Foxconn Group will continue to hold a 85% stake in FII.

Foxconn also announced a series of investments totaling US$435 million in China for products including optical communication modules, high-speed connectors, new-energy charging systems, optical electronics components, sensors and components for smartphones.