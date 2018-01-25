InFocus launches M7s smartphone in Taiwan

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

InFocus, a handset brand under the Foxconn Group, has launched its M7s smartphone in the Taiwan market, targeting the entry-level segment with a price tag of NT$4,290 (US$147).

The M7s comes with a 5.7-inch all-screen display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.4% and a resolution of 720 by 1440 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737H processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The model is equipped with a dual-lens (13- and 8-megapixel) primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The M7s is available immediately at the sales counters of Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), a Foxconn telecom service provider.