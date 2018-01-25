Mobile + telecom
InFocus launches M7s smartphone in Taiwan
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 25 January 2018

InFocus, a handset brand under the Foxconn Group, has launched its M7s smartphone in the Taiwan market, targeting the entry-level segment with a price tag of NT$4,290 (US$147).

The M7s comes with a 5.7-inch all-screen display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.4% and a resolution of 720 by 1440 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737H processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The model is equipped with a dual-lens (13- and 8-megapixel) primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The M7s is available immediately at the sales counters of Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), a Foxconn telecom service provider.

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.