Taiwan market: Samsung to launch QLED TVs

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 February 2017]

Samsung Electronics showcased QLED TVs (quantum dot TVs) at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show taking in Las Vegas during January 5-8 and will launch 55-, 65-, 75- and 88-inch models in the Taiwan market as soon as the second quarter of 2017, according to Samsung Electronics Taiwan.

There will be demand for an estimated 1.1 million TVs in the Taiwan market in 2017, roughly the same as in 2016. However, the proportion of Ultra HD TVs is expected to rise from nearly 30% in 2016 to nearly 50% in 2017.

Samsung launched more than 30 models of TVs in the Taiwan market in 2016, with Full HD models accounting for 45% of total shipment volume and Ultra HD ones for 55%, of which nearly 20% were Super Ultra HD models. Samsung occupied 10% of TVs sold in the Taiwan market in 2016 and, along with the launch of QLED TVs, aims to hike its market share to 15% in 2017. For Ultra HD TVs in particular, Samsung shared nearly 20% of total sales value in 2016, next only to Sony's 27%, and expects the gap to decrease in 2017.