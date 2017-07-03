Commercialization of Micro LED hinges on RGB full-color display

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Many enterprises and research organizations have been developing Micro LED technology, and feasibility of using red (R), green (G) and blue (B) Micro LED chips simultaneously for full-color display is key to commercialization of the technology, according to industry experts.

Apple has been developing RGB Micro LED technology for full-color display for a while, but has not yet made noticeable progress, the sources said. This is possibly due to technological difficulties in simultaneously arraying red, green, blue Micro LED chips and transferring them onto substrates, the sources noted.

An alternative to RGB Micro LED technology is using blue-light Micro LED chips matched with quantum dot materials or special fluorescent powders to reach full-color display, the sources said. The method, however, faces technological bottlenecks, that is, particles of special fluorescent powders are too large to match the sizes of blue-light Micro LED chips and quantum dot materials have short service life, perhaps only hundreds of hours, due to quick degradation in function and low resistance to heat, the sources indicated.

In addition to technology, production cost is a challenge to Micro LED development, especially in competition with OLED technology, the sources noted. While LG Display and Samsung Display have dominated in large-size and small- to medium-size OLED panels respectively, China- and Japan-based panel makers have invested in R&D of inkjet printing-based OLED technology which incurs lower production cost than existing OLED technology.

The next two to three years will be critical to the development of Micro LED technology, said the sources.