Digitimes Research: Demand for large-size public display products set to grow

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Global demand for large-size public display and digital signage products is set to grow steadily in years to come, fueled by the rise of new human-machine interaction and retail models, as well as by the push to establish smart cities by various governments, according to Digitimes Research.

Meanwhile, the rapid development of splicing technology for display products will also work to spur demand for wall display units creating new business opportunities for large-size LCD panels.

Global shipments of 32-inch and above public display products are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period from 2017-2021, with shipments reaching seven million units at the last year of the projected period, according to forecasts by Digitimes Research. AU Optronics (AUO), Samsung Display and LG Display will serve as the top-three suppliers of large-size panels.

A large quantity of large-size LCD TV panels will be sold through B2B channels to be used as public display screens by hotels, businesses and retailing applications. Shipments of such large-size B2B panels are likely to reach 4-5 million units by 2021.

Overall, flat panel makers are advised to enhance substantially their deployments in the public display market as the traditional PC and TV markets have become mature, while the rise of IoT and big data industries has pinpointed the need to develop new applications.