iPhone suppliers see sales rising as new iPhone production gains momentum

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Most component and service suppliers in the iPhone supply chain have reported strong sales for July, indicating that production for new iPhone devices is gaining momentum, according to industry sources.

All of the three new iPhone models, including two TFT LCD and one OLED model, have entered volume production, said the sources, adding that there will not be shortages for the two LCD models, but the supply of the OLED version could fall short of demand due to high expectations for the model.

The high consumer expectations for new iPhone devices will keep most component suppliers operating in high gear in the second half of 2017 and drive their monthly or quarterly sales volumes to new highs, commented the sources.

Flexible PCB suppliers Zhen Ding Technology Holding and Flexium Interconnect saw their revenues expand 12.39% and 11.31% on year to NT$8.065 billion (US267.13 million) and NT$1.734 billion, respectively, in July. Meanwhile, PCB supplier Compeq Manufacturing posted revenues of NT$4.458 billion for July, increasing 22.283% from a year earlier.

Other iPhone supply chain suppliers, including camera module maker Largan Precision, case supplier Catcher Technology, touch module maker General Interface Solution (GIS) and IC backend service supplier King Yuan Electronics (KYEC), have all reported strong sales growth for July.

Since shipments of complete iPhone devices are expected to start gaining momentum in August, iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron Technology and Wistron will see their revenues hit highs during the September-November period, said the sources.

