BOE to catch up with LGD in large-size LCD panel unit shipments

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

China-based BOE Technology will see unit shipments of its large-size LCD panels reach nearly those shipped by LG Display in 2017, and is also likely unseat LGD to become the world's largest vendor of large-size LCD panels when its first 10.5G plant in Hefei runs at full capacity. The Hefei fab is scheduled to come online in 2018.

BOE has continued to ramp up its production capacity since 2014 and managed to hike its market share in the large-size LCD panel segment from 8.5% in 2014 to 12.1% in 2015, 18.7% in 2016, and the share is likely to reach 20.8% in 2017, according to industry sources citing data from market research firms.

LGD, which has been the top vendor of large-size LCD panels since 2009, is expected to garner a 21% share in 2017, added the sources.

With continuous capacity ramps from its 8G fab in Fuqing and the commencement of the Hefei 10.5G fab in 2018, BOE will have a total production capacity of 54.8 million square meters a year by 2019, surpassing LGD's 53.8 million square meters, said the sources.

In addition to BOE, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), CEC-Panda LCD Technology, and Sharp will also see their market shares in the large-size panel segment increase in 2017. However, other major players including LGD, Samsung Display, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux are expected to suffer declines in the year.

Overall, shipments of large-size panels by China's vendors will account for 30.5% of global shipments in 2017, up from 26.4% a year earlier. Taiwan's share will drop to 33.4% from 34.4%, Korea's to 30.5% from 35.6%, while Japan's share will edge up to 6% from 3.7%.

While China-based panel vendors are catching up with rivals in Korea and Taiwan in unit shipments, they are still lagging behind in terms of area shipments, according to IHS Markit.

By area shipments, LGD will continue to hold the highest share of 24.4% in the large-size panel segment in 2017, followed by Samsung Display with 16.6%, Innolux 14%, BOE 13.7% and AUO 13.2%, IHS said.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017