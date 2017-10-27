BOE starts volume production at China first 6G AMOLED fab

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

China-based BOE Technology Group kicked off its 6G AMOLED panel production line in Chengdu, Sichuan for volume production on October 26, marking the official run of the country's first and the world's second 6G flexible AMOLED panel production line, according to company sources.

The sources said that BOE will soon ship AMOLED panels to over 10 smartphone vendors in China including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Technology, ZTE and Nubia, adding that its 6G AMOLED panel production line in Mianyang, also in Sichuan, will become operational in 2019.

BOE CEO Chen Yanshun said the official run of the 6G AMOLED panel line will sharply boost the firm's overall competitiveness in the panel market for high-performance smartphones and wearable devices and help to meet market demand for small to medium-sized display products, while marking a new milestone in the development of the AMOLED panel industry in China.

Chen continued that at a total investment of CNY46.5 billion (US$6.988 billion), construction of the 6G AMOLED fab kicked off in May 2015 and was completed for trial production in May 2017 before mass production in late October. The line has a monthly production capacity of 48,000 glass substrates measuring 1,850mm x 1,500mm.

BOE started to engage in the research and development of innovative OLED displays in 2002, and accumulated more than 16,000 OLED-related patents as of the end of June 2017, according to Chen.

The firm's AMOLED product lines include 5.5-inch WQHD flexible OLED panels, 7.8-inch foldable panels, 7.56-inch QHD panels, 5.5-inch FRHD all-screen OLED panels, and the world's unique 1.53-inch embedded OLED touch screen panels, according to company sources.

Global AMOLED panel shipments came to 416 million units in 2016, with 390 million used in mobile phones. In 2017, global shipments of AMOLED panels for smartphone uses will increase to 513 million units, and global production capacity for flexible AMOLED will increase sharply to 20.1 million square meters in 2020 from 1.5 million square meters in 2016, according to market sources.

BOE 6G AMOLED panel

Photo:Company