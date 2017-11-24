BOE 10.5G line to heat up competition in large-size panel sector

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

Global competition in the large-sized flat panel sector is entering a new phase as China's BOE Technology has announced plans to advance the official operation of its first, as well as the world's first, 10.5G LCD panel plant to December 2017 from the original schedule in 2018, according to industry sources.

Other vendors that have joined the race to build 10.5 and 11G lines include China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), Foxconn Electronics, LG Electronics, HKC and China Electronics (CEC).

A total of nine 10.5/11G fabs are now under construction or on the drawing board with total investments expected to surpass NT$2 trillion (US$66.656 billion).

Emerging players in the panel industry, including BOE, CSOT and Foxconn, are spearheading the migration to 10.5G lines, while the established firms such as Samsung Display, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux, appear to have shunned from the race.

The commencement of more 10.5/11G lines could mean that the oversupply of large-sized panels will become a constant in the future and will also trigger a new wave of retirement of older-generation production capacity, said the sources.

LG Display closed its P4 fab (5G) in October and plans to also close its P3 fab (4G) by the end of 2017, which will leave the company with only its P5 fab for production below 5G, indicated the sources.

Samsung Display has been shifting its focus to AMOLED panels as it closed its L7-1 fab (7G) in 2016 and also two 5G fabs in 2017.

Taiwan-based panel makers AUO and Innolux are likely to be in a disadvantaged position as they are short of capital to migrate to 10.5/11G lines and have not moved aggressively into the AMOLED sector, said the sources.

Aware of this, AUO has actively stepped into a number of niche market segments, including PID (public information display) devices, automotive CID panels, and gaming panels.

While still counting on Foxconn to digest its panel output, Innolux is stepping up its production of automotive panelsg, having already become a supplier of 17-inch CID panels for Tesla. It is also in the supply chain of Taiwan auto brand Luxgen.

Meanwhile, small- to medium-sized panel makers Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and HannStar Display are also moving to the automotive and industrial panel sectors, in addition to their current focus of smartphone panels, the sources noted.

Photo: Digitimes file photo