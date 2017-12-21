Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:35 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
BOE kicks off commercial production at 10.5G line
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

China-based BOE Technology has announced it has officially kicked off commercial operations at its first, as well as the world's first, 10.5G line with initial production to focus on large-sized 8K panels.

The 10.5G line will have a production capacity of 120,000 substrates a month.

The global 8K panel market is expected to grow by CAGR of 111% in the next five years, and the penetration rate of 8K panels in the 60-inch and above panel segment will reach 25% by 2020, said the company, citing data from a market research firm.

The commercial production of BOE's 10.5G line will enhance the company's competitiveness in the large-size panel market, according to industry sources, who also noted that BOE now serves as the world's top supplier of notebook and monitor panels.

BOE stands to account for a 19.7% share of the global production of large-sized panels rolled out by all of 6G and other higher-generation fabs when its second 10.5G line, which is now under construction, comes online in 2019, said the sources.

While BOE's current production lines are concentrating on 32-inch models, the new 10.5G line will focus on production of 65-, 75- and 85-inch 8K panels, according to company sources.

The penetration rate of 8K TVs in the global TV market is expected to reach 3.5% in 2022, according to an industry estimate.

BOE kicks off commercial producotion of its first 10.5G line Photo: Company

BOE kicks off commercial production at its first 10.5G line
Photo: Company

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link