BOE kicks off commercial production at 10.5G line

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

China-based BOE Technology has announced it has officially kicked off commercial operations at its first, as well as the world's first, 10.5G line with initial production to focus on large-sized 8K panels.

The 10.5G line will have a production capacity of 120,000 substrates a month.

The global 8K panel market is expected to grow by CAGR of 111% in the next five years, and the penetration rate of 8K panels in the 60-inch and above panel segment will reach 25% by 2020, said the company, citing data from a market research firm.

The commercial production of BOE's 10.5G line will enhance the company's competitiveness in the large-size panel market, according to industry sources, who also noted that BOE now serves as the world's top supplier of notebook and monitor panels.

BOE stands to account for a 19.7% share of the global production of large-sized panels rolled out by all of 6G and other higher-generation fabs when its second 10.5G line, which is now under construction, comes online in 2019, said the sources.

While BOE's current production lines are concentrating on 32-inch models, the new 10.5G line will focus on production of 65-, 75- and 85-inch 8K panels, according to company sources.

The penetration rate of 8K TVs in the global TV market is expected to reach 3.5% in 2022, according to an industry estimate.

