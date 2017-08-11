China market: BOE announces plans to build its 2nd 10.5G line

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

BOE Technology has announced plans to build its second 10.5G line in Wuhan in cooperation with the Wuhan Municipal Government and Hubei Yangtze River Economic Belt Industry Fund.

The new fab will use glass substrates sized 2,940mm by 3,370mm to produce mainly 65-inch LCD products at a rate of 120,000 units a month, the company said.

Construction of the new fab is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the plant is slated for commercial operations within 24 months with total investments of up to CNY46 billion (US$6.907 billion).

The new fab will have a registered capital of CNY26 billion, with the Wuhan Municipal Government contributing CNY20 billion and BOE the remaining CNY6 billion. However, there is a need to raise another CNY20 billion in capital through external financing to materialize the project, according to media reports in China.

BOE began installing production equipment at its first 10.5G line in Hefei, Anhui, on June 26, which was more than one month ahead of its schedule, the company said.

The 10.5G line in Hefei is scheduled to begin rolling out panels at the end of 2017, according to a China-based sino.com report.

BOE will have the highest production capacity for advanced-generation flat panels (by panel areas) globally by 2020, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.