LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

LG Display (LGD), BOE Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics are expected to enter mass production of flexible AMOLED panels starting the second half of 2017, challenging Samsung Display's dominance in the sector, according to industry sources.

LGD will begin volume production of flexible AMOLED panels at its E5 fab in July, with initial production of small-size AMOLED panels shipping to non-Apple smartphone clients, said the sources.

LGD will have a production capacity of 30-50 million AMOLED panels a year by year-end 2017, the sources estimated.

While LGD's P10 fab, which is currently under construction, is designed for production of LCD flat panels initially, the plant's facilities are likely to be switched to ramp up small- and medium-size OLED panel production later, added the sources.

BOE Technology and fellow company Tianma Micro-electronics both stepped into the AMOLED segment in late 2016 by turning their newly built facilities reserved for LTPS LCD panels into AMOLED lines.

The two panel suppliers completed overhauling their respective AMOLED fabs in the first half of 2017, and will be ready for trial production shortly, said the sources.

Meanwhile, BOE is building new AMOLED production lines in Chengdu and Mianyang, Sichuan province, some of which are expected to come online at the end of 2017 or early 2018 at the earliest, the sources added.

With the proliferation of AMOLED plants, AMOLED is likely to become mainstream technology for smartphones in the near future with a penetration rate reaching 50% by 2020, according to WitsView.

