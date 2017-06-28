China-based BOEVT becoming a major force in global ODM TV market

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

China-based TV ODM BOE Vision-Electronic Technology (BOEVT) has become a strong contender in the global ODM TV market, which is likely to affect the long-term developments of Taiwan-based ODMs, including Foxconn Electronics, TPV Technology, Wistron and Amtran Technology, according to industry sources.

BOEVT has projected to ship 12 million ODM TVs in 2017, increasing 85% from 6.5 million units shipped a year earlier, according to WitsView.

Additionally, BOEVT is also expected to start taking ODM orders for the first time from Vizio in the second half of 2017. Vizio has been cooperating with TPV, Amtran, Wistron and Foxconn for years.

Meanwhile, Foxconn is also expected to increase its TV shipments to 13 million units in 2017, a 55% increase on year, leveraging its integration with Sharp and Innolux, said WitsView.

Innolux has also revamped its strategy recently shifting part of its capacity for production of complete TV sets. The company aims to ship one million ODM TVs in 2017 and plans to ramp up the shipments to 5-6 million in 2018 and up to 10 million in 2019.