60.16 million LCD TV panel shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

There were 60.16 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 10.7% on quarter but increasing 0.4% on year, according to WitsView.

Of the shipments, 20.0 million LCD TV panels Ultra HD solutions, growing 0.5% on quarter.

Because prices for 40- to 43-inch LCD TV panels have risen to high levels, LCD TV vendors have focused promotions on 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. As a result, global LCD TV panel shipments in the second quarter will rise 1% in volume and 4% in panel area.

WitsView: Leading LCD TV panel makers: 1Q17 shipments (m panels) Company Amount Q/Q LG Display 12.631 (7.0%) Innolux 9.937 (9.3%) BOE Technology 9.405 (2.8%) China Star Optoelectronics Technology 8.971 (3.3%) Samsung Display 8.857 (27.6%) AU Optronics 6.634 (6.7%)

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017