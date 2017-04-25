60.16 million LCD TV panel shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

There were 60.16 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 10.7% on quarter but increasing 0.4% on year, according to WitsView.
Of the shipments, 20.0 million LCD TV panels Ultra HD solutions, growing 0.5% on quarter.
Because prices for 40- to 43-inch LCD TV panels have risen to high levels, LCD TV vendors have focused promotions on 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. As a result, global LCD TV panel shipments in the second quarter will rise 1% in volume and 4% in panel area.
|
WitsView: Leading LCD TV panel makers: 1Q17 shipments (m panels)
|
Company
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
LG Display
|
12.631
|
(7.0%)
|
Innolux
|
9.937
|
(9.3%)
|
BOE Technology
|
9.405
|
(2.8%)
|
China Star Optoelectronics Technology
|
8.971
|
(3.3%)
|
Samsung Display
|
8.857
|
(27.6%)
|
AU Optronics
|
6.634
|
(6.7%)
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017