Digitimes Research: China panel makers showcase TDDI LTPS TFT-LCD, flexible AMOLED panels at CITE

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

China-based panel makers exhibited small- to medium-size TDDI (touch and display driver integration) LTPS TFT-LCD panels and flexible AMOLED panels at China Information Technology Expo (CITE) 2017 in Shenzhen, southern China, during April 9-11, according to Digitimes Research.

Panel makers at the exposition included BOE Technology, Tianma Micro-electronics and Royole, as well as LG Display, Digitimes Research indicated.

The China-based makers mainly showcased 5- to 5.5-inch full HD TDDI LTPS TFT-LCD panels for use in smartphones.

Among panels used in automotive displays, the main type was for use in rear-view mirrors with long-rectangle shapes. For panels used in smart wearable devices, makers focused on panels for use in VR (virtual reality) devices, although AMOLED has become the mainstream display technology for VR devices.