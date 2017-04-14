Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
59.6 million TV panels shipped globally in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

There were 59.6 million TV panels shipped globally in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 0.8% on year, but the corresponding total panel area of 31.8 million square meters increased 11.7% on year because the average size per panel increased 0.8-inch from the preceding quarter to 44.2-inch, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

The increase in TV panel size was because of large hikes in prices for 40-inch and below TV panels, which narrowed profit margins for 40-inch and below TVs, and therefore TV vendors have shifted focus to above 55-inch TVs.

LG Display was the largest TV panel maker shipping 12.51 million units in the first quarter, followed by Taiwan-based Innolux with 9.44 million units, China-based BOE Technology with 9.13 million units and China Star Optoelectronics Technology with nine million.

