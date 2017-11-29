Taipei, Thursday, November 30, 2017 05:32 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
BOE seeks to become flexible OLED supplier for Apple, says report
Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

China-based BOE Technology is seeking to become a flexible OLED panel supplier for Apple, offering to devote two fabs to making such applications exclusively for the US vendor, according to a Korea-based ETNews report.

BOE plans to use its second flexible OLED panel plant, dubbed B11 Fab, which is currently under construction in Mianyang, Sichuan, as well as a proposed B12 Fab that is still on the drawing board, as exclusive production lines for Apple, the report said.

About 70% of the B11 Fab's production capacity will be used for production of flexible OLED panels and the remaining 30% for foldable panels, added the report.

Although BOE has not yet finalized its investments for B12 Fab, it is likely to set up the fab in Chongqing.

BOE has emerged as a strong contender to vie for OLED panel orders from Apple, which is believed to be looking for s second source to reduce its reliance on Samsung Display for the supply of flexible OLED panels, according to Taiwan-based Economic Daily News (EDN).

LG Display and Sharp (now a Foxconn Electronics company) have been mentioned as the most likely candidates previously.

BOE is also competing with Sharp to buy in shares in Japan Display (JDI), a major supplier of small- to medium-sized smartphone panels to Apple, EDN said.

Realtime news

  • Cloudera to help university train big data personnel

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • Macronix to present papers at IEDM

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • Shin Zu Shing to expand MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • Sinher to hike in-house MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers eye opportunities for Type-C chips

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • On-Bright denies China listing report

    Before Going to Press | 9h 15min ago

  • Taiwan market: LG OLED TV sales soar

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • Techman showcasing robots at iREX 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 57min ago

  • Xiaomi embraces AI for various applications

    Before Going to Press | 12h 1min ago

  • Wistron to produce iPhone SE in India

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link