BOE seeks to become flexible OLED supplier for Apple, says report

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

China-based BOE Technology is seeking to become a flexible OLED panel supplier for Apple, offering to devote two fabs to making such applications exclusively for the US vendor, according to a Korea-based ETNews report.

BOE plans to use its second flexible OLED panel plant, dubbed B11 Fab, which is currently under construction in Mianyang, Sichuan, as well as a proposed B12 Fab that is still on the drawing board, as exclusive production lines for Apple, the report said.

About 70% of the B11 Fab's production capacity will be used for production of flexible OLED panels and the remaining 30% for foldable panels, added the report.

Although BOE has not yet finalized its investments for B12 Fab, it is likely to set up the fab in Chongqing.

BOE has emerged as a strong contender to vie for OLED panel orders from Apple, which is believed to be looking for s second source to reduce its reliance on Samsung Display for the supply of flexible OLED panels, according to Taiwan-based Economic Daily News (EDN).

LG Display and Sharp (now a Foxconn Electronics company) have been mentioned as the most likely candidates previously.

BOE is also competing with Sharp to buy in shares in Japan Display (JDI), a major supplier of small- to medium-sized smartphone panels to Apple, EDN said.