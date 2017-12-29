LGD approved to set up first overseas 8.5G OLED panel fab in China

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

LG Display (LGD) will move to set up an 8.5G OLED panel plant in Guangzhou, southern China, as South Korea government has lately issued a green light for the investment project, according to industry sources.

This will be LGD's first overseas OLED panel fab, which will be located adjacent to the firm's 8.5G TFT-LCD panel plant that already kicked off volume production in 2014.

The sources said LGD will take a controlling 70% stake in the new plant, with the remaining 30% to be held by Guangzhou GET Technology Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the state-run Guangzhou GET Holding.

Requiring a capital injection of KRW 5 trillion (US$4.685 billion) in the first stage, the plant is slated to kick off volume production in the second half of 2019 at a monthly capacity of 60,000 substrates.

An additional monthly capacity of 90,000 substrates is set for the second stage of volume production, likely to start in 2021. Aggregate investments for both stages are estimated at CNY46 billion (US$7.059 billion).

Industry watchers said that LGD has striven hard to win the approval from the South Korea government for establishing its first overseas OLED panel plant, due partly to strong support from the Guangzhou city government including subsidization and land acquisition, and partly to the increasing acceptance of OLED TVs among China consumers.

In recent few years, LG Electronics and LGD have joined forces to successfully penetrate OLED TVs into the high-end TV segment with a unit price of over US$2,500, inspiring such TV brand vendors as China's Skyworth and Konka and Japan's Panasonic, Toshiba and Sony to also launch OLED TVs.

LGD is now the world's only producer of large-size OLED TV panels, and it will stand to benefit from the growing market demand for OLED TVs. Global shipments of such TVs are estimated at 1.5 million units for 2017, and are expected to surge 68% on year to reach 2.5 million units in 2018 before soaring to 6.6 million units in 2021, which will be more than four times the 2017 level, according to industry sources.