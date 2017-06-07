Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:44 (GMT+8)
BOE Technology ventures on inkjet printing-based OLED
Yiling Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

China-based panel maker BOE Technology has invested in inkjet printing-based OLED technology in an attempt to produce 55-inch OLED TV panels, according to industry sources.

BOE ordered a set of inkjet printing manufacturing equipment from US-based Kateeva in May 2017 and will set up an experimental OLED production line at its panel factory in Hefei City, central China, on a joint venture basis with the city government, the sources said. BOE will invest CNY600 million (US$88.3 million) for a 75% stake, and the city government will account for the remainder.

LG Display is currently the only maker of OLED TV panels. LG Display produces one large OLED panel which it then cuts up to yield several TV panels, but Kateeva-developed equipment will be used to directly produce a 55-inch OLED TV panel, the sources indicated.

