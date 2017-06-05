Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:28 (GMT+8)
BOE, CSOT plan to set up more 10.5G, 11G panel lines
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

China-based panel makers BOE Technology and China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) are setting up a 10.5G TFT-LCD panel factory and a 11G one respectively and plan to build another 10.5G plant and an 11G one respectively to produce AMOLED TV applications in addition to LCD panels, according to industry sources.

BOE is setting up a 10.5G LCD factory in Hefei, northern China, and plans to set up another in Wuhan, central China, while CSOT is setting up a 11G line in Shenzhen, southern China, and plans to construct another beside it, the sources said. BOE's first 10.5G factory will kick off production in first-half 2018, while CSOT's first 11G line may do so in 2019, the sources noted.

Currently, LG Display is the world's only maker of AMOLED TV panels, supplying them to LG Electronics, Sony, Panasonic as well as China-based TV vendors Konka, Changhong and Skyworth, the sources said. About one million AMOLED TVs are shipped globally a year, much fewer than the over 200 million LCD TVs. But BOE's and CSOT's planned production of AMOLED TV panels is likely to increase global shipments of AMOLED TVs, the sources noted.

LG Display is setting up a 10.5G factory in South Korea to initially produce TFT-LCD panels and then shift production to AMOLED panels, and this seems to motivate BOE Technology and CSOT to set up their second 10.5G and 11G factories, the sources indicated.

In preparation for producing AMOLED TV panels, BOE has invested CNY1 billion (US$145 million) to set up a printing-based OLED technology platform while CSOT has cooperated with panel maker Tianma Micro-electronics to set up such a platform, the sources said. Printing-based OLED technology has advantages of relatively low material and equipment costs, and can produce thin, transparent and flexible large-size OLED panels.

