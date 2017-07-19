Two-thirds of iPhones sold in past 10 years still in use, says Newzoo

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Almost two-thirds of the iPhone devices that Apple has sold in the past 10 years are still in use today, according to Newzoo.

As of March 2017, accumulated global iPhone shipments totaled 1.163 billion units, Apple reported recently.

Newzoo's latest data showed that 728 million iPhones, or 62.6% of all iPhones sold in the past 10 years, were still in use in April 2017.

While sales of iPhones currently account for 15% of global smartphone shipments, Newzoo said that 25% of all smartphones used across the globe in April were iPhones.

China is by far the iPhone's largest market, accounting for almost one-third, or 228 million, of all iPhones in use in April. The US is its second-largest base, accounting for 120 million or 16.4%.

The iPhone 6, launched in 2014, accounted for 21% of the 728 million iPhones being used in April, followed by iPhone 6s with 18%, iPhone 7 with 11%, iPhone 6 Plus with 9% and iPhone 6s Plus with 8%.