Xiaomi makes a comeback in smartphone market, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has made a comeback in the smartphone market, seeing its smartphone shipments increase 70% sequentially to 23.16 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Xiaomi was able to rekindle its smartphone business due to its persistence on technology innovation, its integrated online and offline retail business model and a robust growth of its export sales, said the paper, citing company founder and CEO Lei Jun.

In 2016 alone, Xiaomi submitted a total of over 6,000 patent applications, while also receiving licenses for nearly 3,000 patents during the year, Lei noted.

Xiaomi has also established over 100 "Mi Home" retail shops to promote smartphone sales in China, and the number is growing.

Xiaomi's export shipments are poised to enjoy explosive growth starting 2017 thanks to all-out efforts made over three years, Lei said, noting that Xiaomi's smartphone sales in the India market jumped 328% on year to capture the second title in the first half of 2017.

Xiaomi has also been making inroads into the markets in Indonesia, Russia and Ukraine, said the report.