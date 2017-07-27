India smartphone shipments fall for the first time, says Canalys

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

India's smartphone market contracted for the first time in its history, as shipments to the country fell 4% on year to just under 27 million units in the second quarter of 2017. Samsung continued to lead the market, with a 25% share, followed by Xiaomi, which more than quadrupled its shipments to 4.8 million units in the quarter. Vivo took third place, shipping an all-time high of 3.4 million units, owing to its rising popularity among tier-two and tier-three cities. Oppo displaced Lenovo to take fourth place, while Lenovo finished fifth with 1.9 million smartphones.

"With China suffering its own decline this quarter, India is a market of huge strategic importance to China smartphone vendors," said Canalys Research analyst Ishan Dutt. "Samsung is under immense pressure in the mid-tier from the China-based players. For now, its low-end J-series is helping it sustain its lead and maintain share. But it needs to use its brand to make its mid-tier devices more desirable. The recently launched S8 and S8+ have helped it win back some of its premium share. It now needs to generate a halo affect around these products in the mid-tier to counteract the threat from China." Collectively, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Gionee and Lenovo control over 50% of India's smartphone market.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), applicable in India from July 1, 2017 across all products and services, has adversely affected the market in the quarter. "There is general confusion in the entire market over GST and a lack of awareness about the changes that are needed. Apprehension among distributors and retailers regarding the impact on prices has caused the market to adopt a wait-and-see policy," said Canalys analyst Rushabh Doshi. "The market will emerge stronger post-GST. Vendors can look forward to leaner distribution, faster delivery and increased demand from local retailers and distributors."