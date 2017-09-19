Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
China market: All-screen smartphone shipments ramping up
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors are ramping up shipments of all-screen models, which will push up the penetration rate of these products in the global smartphone market in 2017 and 2018, according to industry sources.

China's top-vendor Huawei is slated to launch its full-screen flagship model, Huawei Mate 10, in Munich on October 16, featuring an AI-enabled Kirin 970 processor.

The Mate 10 will take directly on Apple's iPhone X and Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note devices as Huawei aims to challenge the top-two vendors in the global smartphone ranking race, said the sources.

China-based Gionee is exerting efforts to expand overseas sales and will launch its first all-screen model, M7 Power, in Thailand on September 28.

Xiaomi Technology released its next-generation all-screen model, MIX 2, in China on September 11. Utilizing its newly established retailing chain in China, Xiaomi aims to further rake up its market share in the domestic market, said the sources.

Meanwhile, some smartphone vendors in China are considering incorporating all-screen displays into sub-CNY1,000 (US$152) entry-level models, a move which could lead to a proliferation of all-screen smartphones in 2018, said the sources.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

