Xiaomi taps ex-MediaTek executive as investment partner

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Xiaomi Technology has appointed former MediaTek co-COO Jeffrey Ju as a partner of its industrial investment unit, sparking widespread concerns in Taiwan's IC design industry.

Corporate vertical integration and talent headhunting at Xiaomi has been continuing, particularly after the company started in-house development of smartphone application processors, according to industry sources.

Ju stepped down from MidiaTek in June 2017 after the Taiwan-based smartphone chipmaker tapped ex-TSMC CEO Rick Tsai as its new co-CEO in a bid to shore up its dwindling smartphone AP market share.

While announcing the appointment, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun said that Ju's strong leadership and broad connections will help Xiaomi achieve greater success in investing in different industries optimizing his over 20-year expertise gained in the consumer electronics and wireless communications industries.

While some industry watchers have speculated that Ju might help Xiaomi further advance its development of smartphone APs, others said such a possibility is not high since Ju is hired to oversee Xiaomi's investment activities.

As a senior consultant at MediaTek currently, Ju did inform the top management of MediaTek before accepting the offer from Xiaomi, according to sources from MediaTek.

Xiaomi hiring talent from Taiwan to sharpen its management.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017