Samsung Display to ship rigid OLED panels to Xiaomi, says report
Amy Fan, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Samsung Display will start supplying Xiaomi Technology with 6-inch QHD OLED (rigid type) panels in December 2017 for the production of Xiaomi's next-generation flagship smartphones, according to a Korea-based The Bell report.

Samsung Display will ship one million rigid OLED panels to Xiaomi in December and further increase shipments to 2.2 million units in January 2018, said the report.

Xiaomi had originally planned to use a 5.49-inch flexible OLED panel from LG Display, but the deal fell apart as operations of LGD's new plant were delayed.

Due to issues related to the supply of OLED panels, Xiaomi's new flagship model planned for the second half of 2017 is likely to be delayed to early 2018, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

Samsung Display signed panel supply contracts with Huawei, Oppo and Vivo in 2016, and the inclusion of Xiaomi into its client list means the panel maker has managed to grab orders from nearly all major smartphone vendors in China.

Given the rising market share held by China-based smartphone vendors globally, it is becoming important for Samsung Display to continue to lock in orders from those clients, said the sources.

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi together accounted for a 27.4% share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2017, with Huawei leading the group with a 9% share, followed by Oppo 8.1%, Vivo 6.8% and Xiaomi 3.5%, the sources indicated.

