Global smartphone shipments up 5.9% on year in 3Q17, says Canalys

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Global smartphone shipments reached 375.9 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up 5.9% from a year earlier, according to Canalys.

Samsung shipped 82.8 million smartphones in the third quarter, up 8.2% on year thanks to growth in its J-series, which did particularly well in India and the Middle East. Shipments of Galaxy Note 8 totaled 4.4 million units in the quarter, dispelling any remaining negative sentiment around the Note series.

Apple shipped 46.7 million smartphones in the third quarter, with iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounting for 11.8 million units. Shipments of older devices, such as the iPhone 6s and SE, saw an uptick in the quarter, and the iPhone 7 also shipped strongly after its price cut in September.

Huawei ranked third with shipments totaling 39.1 million units in the quarter, up 17% from a year earlier. Oppo took fourth position with its shipments growing 7.4% to 30 million, while Xiaomi Technology ramped up its shipments by 86.9% to 28 million in the period.

Apple's iPhone 7 was the world's best-shipping smartphone in the third quarter, with 13 million units shipped. The iPhone 6s was a distant second with 7.9 million shipments. Samsung's Galaxy J2 Prime was third, with 7.8 million shipped, while Oppo took fourth and fifth place, with its A57 and R11 shipping 7.8 million and 7.2 million units respectively, Canalys reported.