Xiaomi aims at monthly shipments of over 10 million smartphones in 4Q17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Xiaomi shipped over 10 million smartphones worldwide in September and will strive to also ship over 10 million units each month in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to company founder and CEO Lei Jun.

It was the first time for Xiaomi to see shipments surpass 10 million units in a single month, a milestone for the company, Lei said.

However, Lei continued that demand for smartphones still far outnumbers supply making a number of Xiaomi's models in tight supply, and therefore, Xiaomi will continue to exert efforts to push sales in the fourth quarter.

Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the third quarter of 2017 are expected to be higher than the 23.16 million units it shipped in the previous quarter, according to industry sources.

Xiaomi ranked as the second largest smartphone vendor in China in the second quarter of 2017, trailing Huawei but ahead of Vivo, Oppo and Apple, according to Digitimes Research.

Xiaomi also took the second spot in the smartphone market in India with a 14% share in the second quarter, trailing after Samsung Electronics but far ahead of local brands such as Micromax and Karbonn Mobiles.

Xiaomi launched recently its dual-lens Android One smartphone, Mi A1, in India aiming at expanding its share in the market. The Mi A1 is also available in Taiwan now at NT$6,999 (US$230).

Xiaomi's smartphone shipments reached a milestone in September.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017