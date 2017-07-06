Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:59 (GMT+8)
Xiaomi buys patents from Nokia
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has acquired a swathe of patents from Nokia, according to an announcement by the two companies.

Under the cooperation agreement, Xiaomi will buy patents from Nokia for an undisclosed sum, and the two companies will also share essential patent rights.

Nokia will also provide network infrastructure equipment designed to deliver the high capacity, low power requirements expected by large web providers and datacenter operators.

Xiaomi saw its smartphone shipments decline 15.6% to 61 million in 2016, according to Counterpoint. Xiaomi's smartphone shipments reached a peak of 70 million units in 2015.

Xiaomi has been trying to make a comeback in the China market and plans to build 1,000 "Mi Home" retail stores in China by 2019 in order to ramp up sales.

